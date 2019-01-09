Pretoria residents outraged at condition of Hennops river

Pretorians in and around Centurion have expressed outrage at the amount of plastic litter in the Hennops River, reports Centurion Rekord.

This follows after the Tshwane metro shared images of the litter in the river and condemned it in a social media post on Monday.

“Have you seen our rivers of plastic? Pollution is killing our scarce water resources,” a part of the metro’s post read.

“Our actions and attitude towards dumping and littering will determine if water will be available in the near future.”

In November 2018, Centurion Rekord reported that an estimated four tons of litter had accumulated in the Hennops river under a low-water bridge in Centurion.

The litter consisted of Styrofoam packaging, tree branches, paper, and what appeared to be charred dog carcasses floating on the water.

At the time, Willem Snyman, director of the FRESH non-profit organisation, said the garbage accumulated under the bridge after obstructions further up the river were removed.

In December, Snyman told Centurion Rekord that 71 bags of garbage were removed during their clean-up campaign.

The Tshwane metro and local ward councillor Peter Sutton were yet to respond to Centurion Rekord’s enquiry at the time of going to press.

