Turtles given a second chance

The Two Oceans Aquarium released 17 sea turtles into the ocean off Cape Point this week. According to a statement from the aquarium, they included two sub-adult green turtles, a sub-adult loggerhead turtle, and 14 juvenile loggerheads.

Two of the turtles, a loggerhead and a green turtle, were equipped with satellite tags and all were fitted with microchips, which will enable the aquarium team to track and monitor their movements over the next few years. This follows last year’s release of Yoshi, a loggerhead turtle who was released in a similar fashion.

The aquarium has also tagged and tracked two rehabilitated hawksbill turtles and is currently following the journeys of Yoshi, and Pemba, an olive ridley turtle, which was released in March. Among the newly released turtles is Sandy, a sub-adult green turtle, who was found by Sarah Halse, conservator of the Lower Breede River Conservancy Trust near Witsand, in September 2016.

Sandy was in a terrible condition with five gashes through her carapace. It is suspected the injuries were caused by boat propellers. Rehabilitation for Sandy meant daily, painstaking cleaning of her wounds, picking out beach sand and other debris from under her severely damaged carapace, carefully disinfecting the wounds and monitoring her health.

An adult loggerhead turtle was discovered washed up on a beach near Witsand by Mark and Sharon Coller and given the isiXhosa name Nocawe (Girl who arrived on Sunday). It was later determined via an ultrasound that she was actually a he! Noci was found to have a severe infections. He was treated with antibiotics, antifungals and vitamins and given fluids to rehydrate him. He responded well to treatment and was moved in July into the I&J Ocean Exhibit where he slowly regained his health and swimming fitness.

The juvenile loggerhead turtles have been in rehabilitation for between six and 18 months. Aquarium curator Maryke Musson said: “Releasing healthy rehabilitated turtles back into the open ocean is an absolute highlight for all of us.

“After months, and sometimes years, of dedicated care watching these turtles swim off, getting that second chance, is what our conservation work is all about. “As a threatened species we do whatever we can to [save] turtles, but also saving our oceans. This cannot be achieved without the support of the public and our amazing turtle team, as well as our very kind donors.

“These turtles will hopefully inspire many to care more for our planet.”

