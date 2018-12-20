Dangerous high tide warning sent out by NSRI

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) has urged the public to be cautious as tides are expected to peak at various beaches. This has been attributed to the full moon spring tide effect which kicked in on Thursday, and will continue towards the full moon peak at 3pm on Saturday, reports Northglen News.

“This spring tide alert applies from today to 26 December when the full moon spring tide will bring a higher than normal high tide and a lower than normal low tide,” the NSRI said in a statement.

Anglers fishing along the coastline, bathers, beach walkers, and coastal hikers are requested to be extra vigilant during this period, especially during the afternoons at high tide.

“The spring high tides which peak every afternoon during this coming week indicates that some beaches will have very little place for beachgoers as the high tide rises. Rock-anglers should be aware that places that they have fished from previously during the past week may be submerged at high tide this next week, and those hiking on the coastline should plan that at high tide their proposed route may not be accessible because of the higher than usual tide,” added the NSRI.

The NSRI is also appealing to parents to make sure their children have responsible adult supervision when they are at the beach or in and around any water.

“Because many people find rip currents hard to identify, we are urging the public to only swim at beaches where and when lifeguards are on duty and swim within the safe demarcated swimming zones shown by lifeguards using their red and yellow flags,” the rescue service said.

