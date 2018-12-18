Pretoria taxi operators rewarded for choosing natural gas

Taxi operators got a little something for choosing an environmentally-friendly fuel alternative on Wednesday, reports Pretoria East Rekord.

NGV (natural gas vehicle) gas rewarded the drivers with cash prizes and gas vouchers for choosing natural gas at a ceremony held at Quick Fuel situated along Struben Street.

NGV is an alternative fuel vehicle that uses compressed natural gas (CNG) or liquefied natural gas.

ALSO READ: Cars running on gas are more than just hot air

Taxi owner Johannes Chauke said: “I am so happy to have gone home with a little something. I prefer using gas because we save a lot of money. The gas is R5.25 cheaper when compared to petrol and diesel.”

The company has converted about 12,000 taxis which now run on gas in Gauteng.

Marketing manager Wayne Williams said: “About 50 Tshwane rapid-transport buses also run on gas.”

He said the rewards ceremony was a way of giving back to the community.

Taxi driver Kenneth Skosana could not hide his excitement when he received a R5,000 gas voucher.

“I am so happy and grateful, this voucher will help me a lot this festive season, Christmas came early for me,” he said.

Top-fillers also got something from top-filling taxi associations, taxi drivers and taxi owners.

Williams said they held the rewarding ceremonies every quarter to remind their clients they were important, while thanking them for thinking about the environment in the process.

“We are nothing without you,” he added.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.