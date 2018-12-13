 
Environment 13.12.2018 08:05 am

Possible contamination threat flagged at Scottburgh main beach lagoon

Juan Venter
Candice Govender of Umzinto struggles to cope with the stench.

Candice Govender of Umzinto struggles to cope with the stench.

Municipal services are currently conducting an assessment on the water exposed to a burst sewage pipe.

If you are bathing or swimming at Scottburgh main beach, it may be wise to get out of the water immediately.

According to Candice Govender of Umzinto, a pipe situated along the old parking lot walkway en route to the beach has been spewing what is believed to be sewage water into the Mpambinyoni River, reports South Coast Herald.

ALSO READ: Watchdog probes Vaal River sewage spill crisis

At present, the river mouth is open and is sending the contaminated water out into the ocean.

Bathing has not as yet been banned, however, Ugu District Municipality has been notified of the situation.

Ugu communications officer Sphelele Cele has notified the relevant department, and the matter will be investigated as soon as possible.

Ugu spokesman France Zama said: “Once the municipality received information of the spillage, a team of technicians was activated and is currently conducting repairs. The municipality’s environmental services has actively conducted assessments of the spillage and sampling of the water will be done to determine if there is any contamination.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Joburg Water debunks water contamination rumours at Blairgowrie Primary 25.9.2018
Young boy drowns in Wild Coast lagoon 26.8.2018
SA’s municipalities are increasingly drowning in their own human waste 16.8.2018

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.