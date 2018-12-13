Possible contamination threat flagged at Scottburgh main beach lagoon

If you are bathing or swimming at Scottburgh main beach, it may be wise to get out of the water immediately.

According to Candice Govender of Umzinto, a pipe situated along the old parking lot walkway en route to the beach has been spewing what is believed to be sewage water into the Mpambinyoni River, reports South Coast Herald.

At present, the river mouth is open and is sending the contaminated water out into the ocean.

Bathing has not as yet been banned, however, Ugu District Municipality has been notified of the situation.

Ugu communications officer Sphelele Cele has notified the relevant department, and the matter will be investigated as soon as possible.

Ugu spokesman France Zama said: “Once the municipality received information of the spillage, a team of technicians was activated and is currently conducting repairs. The municipality’s environmental services has actively conducted assessments of the spillage and sampling of the water will be done to determine if there is any contamination.”

