WATCH: Weekend’s heavy rain leaves residents with damaged and roofless houses

Jabulane Khumalo
Cargo Lounge's roof. Picture: Mpumalanga News.

The Nkomazi local municipality reports about nine houses in Driekoppies, Middleplaas, Mogogeni, and Schoemansdal were affected.

Some residents were left with damaged and roofless properties on Saturday after heavy rains swept through parts of Nkomazi and surrounding areas in Mbombela. A popular joint in Kabokweni Cargo Lounge was also left roofless as well as with a damaged wall, Mpumalanga News reports.

Last Tuesday, a nine-year-old boy in Louisville died after a brick wall collapsed onto him when a hailstorm battered the area leaving 25 houses damaged.

See pictures: 

During the hailstorm.

Corrugated iron roof blown off.

Damaged house in Nkomazi.

The house roof was also blown off.

One of the houses in Nkomazi.

Cargo Lounge’s damaged roof.

VIDEO: A resident in Kabokweni records the aftermath of the hailstorm.

