WATCH: Weekend’s heavy rain leaves residents with damaged and roofless houses

Some residents were left with damaged and roofless properties on Saturday after heavy rains swept through parts of Nkomazi and surrounding areas in Mbombela. A popular joint in Kabokweni Cargo Lounge was also left roofless as well as with a damaged wall, Mpumalanga News reports.

The Nkomazi local municipality reported that about nine houses in Driekoppies, Middleplaas, Mogogeni, and Schoemansdal were affected.

Last Tuesday, a nine-year-old boy in Louisville died after a brick wall collapsed onto him when a hailstorm battered the area leaving 25 houses damaged.

See pictures:

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.