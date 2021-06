The return of South Africa to adjusted alert level 2 to contain the spread of Covid-19 has given impetus to calls for the October local government elections to be postponed. The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), the main advocate for the shelving of the polls, has demanded the elections, scheduled for 27 October, be postponed. The Red Berets, which favours the implementation of stricter regulations against Covid-19, accused the ANC-led government of wanting to retain power by manipulation using the pandemic. ALSO READ: EFF concerned about further restrictions on gatherings ahead of local govt elections The Congress of South African Trade...

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) also asked for more stringent restrictions to be placed on social gatherings.

It suggested the government cut the numbers to 50 people at indoor and 100 at outdoor meetings.

The EFF said the government should not hope to conduct free, fair and safe elections when the months preceding the polls were characterised by restrictions on gatherings.

“There is no election that is free and fair where political parties and the general populous are restricted at the level of campaigning and interaction,” EFF national spokeswoman Delisile Ngwenya said.

“The decision to hold elections in the face of a pandemic that demands we alter our way of life is to deprive the poorest of the poor in this country from engaging with political parties and the electoral process meaningfully.

“Restrictions were prematurely eased without any scientific intervention at the level of vaccination to achieve immunity in the population,” Ngwenya said.

Any attempt to hold elections under these circumstances is an attempt by government to retain power through a manipulative use of the pandemic, the EFF said.

The government allegedly wants to suppress political opponents by depriving them the opportunity to engage the electorate.

Ngwenya said the Electoral Commission of South Africa’s (IEC) inquiry into the feasibility of holding local government elections, chaired by former Deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke, must consider the current restrictive conditions in its investigation.

Cosatu called for even stricter measures. It commended the attempt to save lives and livelihoods, including changing the curfew to 11pm.

But it was concerned about social gatherings, which it claimed were the largest vectors for spreading the coronavirus.

“We should not gamble with the lives of South Africans by allowing such large public gatherings that are not essential to the economy’s well-being,” said Sizwe Pamla, Cosatu spokesman.

They would engage sectors affected by the restrictions and the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) at the National Economic Development and Labour Council with a view to providing relief for workers and businesses.

“An agreement has already been reached that workers over 60 or who have co-morbidities and who cannot safely resume work will be assisted by the UIF,” Pamla said.

