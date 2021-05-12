IEC announces one-off voter registration weekend ahead of polls

Neo Thale

This set weekend will be the last 'opportunity for voters to register and check their registration at their voting stations', ahead of the local government elections in October.

Ahead of the local government elections later this year, the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has announced dates for a national voter registration.

On the weekend of 17-18 July 2021, voting stations will open to assistance voters with their registration details.

“Over this weekend all 23,146 voting stations around the country will open from 8am to 5pm to assist new voters to register and existing voters to check and, where necessary, update their registration details,” the IEC said in a statement.

“However, on-going voter registration will continue during working hours at local IEC offices until the proclamation of the elections,” the electoral commission said.

On 21 April, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced 27 October as the date for the local government elections, urging eligible – and especially first-time voters – to ensure they were registered to participate in the elections.

“This will be the sixth time under South Africa’s democratic dispensation that voters will elect leadership and public representatives at metropolitan, district and local level,” the Presidency said at the time.

Budgets cuts

On Monday, the IEC tabled a a revised 2021-2022 budget of R1.9 billion to cover the cost of running South Africa’s first post-Covid elections.

Addressing the parliamentary home affairs portfolio committee on the IEC’s annual budget and performance plan – including administration, electoral operations and party funding – IEC chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo conceded the country’s fiscal climate and a battered economy had led to drastic cuts in commission operations – amounting to R663 million.

The budget will see 27% spent on electoral operations, staff expansion and events, with 10% going to registration, voting material, warehousing and distribution costs.

Additional reporting by Eric Naki and Brian Sokutu