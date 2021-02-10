 
 
IEC should look to conducting elections using technology

‘We cannot suspend democracy, which includes elections, because of the pandemic,’ says analyst.

Brian Sokutu
10 Feb 2021
Voters in line at the Northfield Methodist church in Benoni on voting day, 8th May 2019. Picture: Neil McCartney

The Electoral Commission of South Africa’s (IEC) decision to push for the postponement of the March by-elections, due to Covid-19, undermined constitutional democracy, could have a negative impact on this year’s local government polls and service delivery, political analysts are warning. The IEC on Tuesday announced the Electoral Court had authorised the postponement of the by-elections, due to the Level 3 lockdown restrictions, which prohibited political activity. This brought to 24 the number of ward by-elections postponed since the start of this year. Political experts Dr Ralph Mathekga and Sanusha Naidu, of the Institute for Global Dialogue, have warned of...

