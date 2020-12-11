 
 
DA continues losing wards to ANC in by-elections

A newcomer party, Land Party, was the star of the moment when it grabbed the ANC’s ward seat in Overstrand Municipality in a shock result.

Eric Naki
11 Dec 2020
05:05:47 AM
DA continues losing wards to ANC in by-elections

DA leader John Steenhuisen speaks to The Citizen in Benoni, 4 December 2020, during his door to door campaign in the area. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

The Democratic Alliance (DA) lost two more wards to the ANC in Wednesday’s by-elections as the backlash against the opposition party continues in polls that saw the ANC make serious inroads into DA traditional backyards. But a newcomer party, Land Party, was the star of the moment when it grabbed the ANC’s ward seat in Overstrand Municipality in shock results that saw Land Party candidate Michael Mhana become its new ward 12 councillor. Mhana got 56.15% in a 37.99% voter turnout on Wednesday, an indication the Western Cape rural municipalities could turn into electoral battlegrounds in the 2021 local government...

