IEC ready for by-elections on Tuesday and Wednesday

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) says that everything is in place for the by-elections to be held across the country on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The IEC said it was ready for the by-elections to be held in 24 wards across 17 municipalities in all the nine provinces.

“77 candidates representing 14 political parties along with 18 independent candidates will contest the ward by-elections with voting taking place in 118 voting stations between 7am and 9pm.

“A total of 171,829 voters appear on the certified voters’ roll for these elections. Special voting through home visits [3088] and at voting stations [3067] takes place today for those voters whose applications for special votes were approved,” the IEC said.

Breakdown of by-elections across the country

Two are in the Eastern Cape: Raymond Mhlaba and Engcobo

Two are in the Free State: Dihlabeng and Mangaung

Three are in Gauteng: Ekurhuleni

One is in KwaZulu-Natal: eThekwini

Two are in Limpopo: Musina and Blouberg

Five are in Mpumalanga: two wards in Nkomazi and three wards in Bushbuckridge

One is the North West: Ratlou

Two are in the Northern Cape: Thembelihle and ǃKheis

Six are in the Western Cape: one ward in the City of Cape Town, one ward in Langeberg, one ward in Overstrand and three wards in Oudtshoorn.

“Voters are reminded to only vote at the voting station where they are registered. Voters can check their registration and voting station by SMSing their ID number to 32810 at a of cost R10,” the IEC said.

The commission further reminded voters to bring their green barcoded identity (ID) document or smart card ID.

Voters were further urged to adhere to Covid-19 preventative protocols, which include wearing of masks, observing social distancing at all times and for them to bring their own pens if they wish to avoid using the pens that would be provided at voting stations.

“The Electoral Commission has implemented strict safety measures and protocols at voting stations to ensure the safety of all voters, election staff, observers and other stakeholders.”

Safety measures

Strict social distancing practices both outside and inside voting stations

The mandatory wearing of masks over nose and mouth of all persons within the boundaries of the voting station

The application of hand sanitisers to all persons entering and exiting the voting station

The replacement of the traditional indelible ink marker pens with an indelible ink liquid which will be applied from a bottle to the thumb of voters using cotton buds which will be disposed after each use

“Protective equipment including masks, gloves and face shields will be worn by election staff at voting stations and additional safety equipment will be worn for staff conducting home visits for those voters who are physically disabled, infirm or pregnant.”

Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu

