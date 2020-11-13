 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

DA has itself to blame for by-election flop, say political experts

Elections 3 hours ago

DA national spokesperson Refiloe Nt’sekhe noted in a statement yesterday that the ‘DA has democratically mature voters who punish us where we have disappointed them through weak local councillors or perceived governance failures’.

Brian Sokutu
13 Nov 2020
04:54:51 AM
PREMIUM!
DA has itself to blame for by-election flop, say political experts

DA leader John Steenhuisen. Picture: Gallo Images/Sowetan/Veli Nhlapo

With the Democratic Alliance (DA) having lost the most wards and only grabbing two of the ANC’s in this weeks by-elections, political analysts yesterday said voter apathy and switching of allegiances by DA traditional supporters stemmed from the political direction adopted by the party’s new leadership. They warned the DA’s dismal performance would be a dress rehearsal of what could be expected in next year’s local government polls, if the party failed to go to the drawing board to address weaknesses. Results released by the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) on 95 wards contested, painted a picture of a party struggling...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 EU sees vaccinations within months as cases top 1m in Italy

Business Insight Misdiagnosing the cause of the country’s economic woes

World Biden presses ahead with transition, names chief of staff

Covid-19 Ramaphosa: State of disaster extended, alcohol sales back to normal

South Africa We wanted ‘a Republican’ to win, says AfriForum


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.