All systems go for upcoming by-elections, says IEC

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has confirmed by-election results would be announced at 12pm on Thursday, 12 November.

The by-elections, which will be held on 11 November, would take place in 95 wards across 55 municipalities in the country, after election activities were suspended in March this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Briefing the media on preparations for the elections on Monday, IEC chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo said the elections were contested by 40 political parties, while a total of 444 candidates were certified as contestants.

“This includes 19 independent candidates,” he added.

The IEC chief said that the 95 wards had seen 609,133 voters register for the elections.

“23,008 have been approved to cast a special vote after applying to do so, with 12,218 of the total being applied via home visits and 10,790 at their voting station. The special votes will be cast on Tuesday [10 November] instead,” he said.

He added that voting scheduled to take place between 7am and 9pm across 455 voting stations.

“Of these voting stations, 233 are in schools, while 65 are in places of worship and 157 are in other structures.

“The IEC is of view that the elections will be free, fair and safe as long as all stakeholders conform to the strict safety measures and protocols put in place at voting stations.

“R3 million has been spent on Covid-19 personal protective equipment (PPE) including masks, gloves and face shields, which have been procured for election staff for voting stations and for conducting home visits for those voters who are physically disabled, infirm or pregnant,” he said.

“We appeal to everyone involved in the elections to abide by all the electoral laws and regulations including the code of conduct,” he added.

Mamabolo further said that the commission was also currently assessing Action SA’s objection to the dismissal of its registration application.

