Electorate to turn on two top parties

Elections 2 hours ago

Smaller parties in general were set to be the biggest winners next year.

Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni
01 Oct 2020
04:42:01 AM
IEC election equipment at Hoerskool Linden, 6 May 2019 ahead of the general elections to take place on the 8th May 2019. Picture Neil McCartney

The ANC is poised for the biggest loss of support, followed by the Democratic Alliance (DA), in the 2021 local government elections, suggests an expert. The election will take place in possibly the country’s worst political, economic and social environment since 1994, according to political analyst Andre Duvenhage. About 90% of the country’s local governments had been dysfunctional or semi-dysfunctional. This should play a major role in voter apathy, as trust in any government system appeared to be at its worst in the country’s poorest communities. Service delivery protests, increased hunger and joblessness had characterised the worst parts of this...

