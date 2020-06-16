Elections 16.6.2020 01:57 pm

Electoral Commission ‘consulting’ on dates for municipal elections

Citizen reporter
Photo: Brenda Masilela / African News Agency (ANA)

No firm date for elections at this stage because of the Covid-19 outbreak.

The Electoral Commission says it is consulting with government to find a suitable date for by-elections scheduled for 2021.

The electoral court has granted a postponement to the process beyond the constitutionally allowed 90-day period as requested by the Commission because of the Covid-19 lockdown.

“As required in law, the municipal elections will be proclaimed by the minister of cooperative governance and traditional affairs, the honourable Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma after consultations with the Electoral Commission.

“In this regard, the Electoral Commission has begun consultations with the Minister. These consultations
are ongoing,” it said.

The Commission has also denied reports that it proposed the amalgamation of national, provincial and
municipal elections into a single event.

“These matters are not a prerogative of the Electoral Commission but require a collaborative effort and national consensus.”

