Elections 14.5.2020 06:05 am

Local govt elections going ahead despite virus, it seems

Eric Naki
Local govt elections going ahead despite virus, it seems

Voting. Picture: Neil McCartney

The process could face a serious hurdle as the Municipal Demarcation Board was forced to suspend community consultations about ward demarcations.

Virus or no virus, the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) is hastily preparing for next year’s local government elections, as there is a lot of work to be done. Indications are that the IEC would prepare and continue with business as usual as if there would be no coronavirus outbreak by the time the elections were held towards the end of next year. But the process could face a serious hurdle as the Municipal Demarcation Board (MDB) was forced to suspend community consultations about ward demarcations due to Covid 19. Public consultation is central to the country’s constitutional democracy...
