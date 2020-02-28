 
 
Elections 28.2.2020 06:35 am

138 political parties face deregistration

Eric Naki
Sealed IEC ballot boxes at a voting tent in Brackenfell, Western Cape, 8 May 2019. Picture: Henk Kruger / African News Agency (ANA)

Of the 450 political parties currently registered, 93 are represented in the national, provincial or municipal legislatures.

A total of 138 political parties are facing deregistration unless they state in writing by 31 March their intention to remain registered, the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) announced yesterday. Every year prior to an election, the IEC gets inundated with political parties that want to register to participate in the election, but the majority cannot muster enough votes to make it to parliament or the provincial legislatures. SA is a multiparty democracy and anyone can register a political party as long as the nonrefundable registration fee is paid. Presently, 14 parties were represented in parliament, of which the...
