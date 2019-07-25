Elections 25.7.2019 09:30 am

DA ‘delighted’ to win ward from ANC after removal of councillor for ‘transgressions’

Opposition Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane (L) dances during the party's last campaign rally in the Western Cape in Cape Town, South Africa, 01 May 2019. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA

The ruling party in the Western Cape says they are increasingly squeezing the ANC out in by-elections.

In a statement on Thursday morning, the Democratic Alliance (DA) in the Western Cape said it was “delighted and humbled” after winning Ward 2 in a by-election in Barrydale on Wednesday.

“Our newly elected ward councillor Mitchell Pokwas and the campaign team worked tirelessly over the past few weeks to secure a spectacular win for the party,” said provincial leader for the party Bonginkosi Madikizela.

The ward became vacant after the ANC’s councillor was removed from his position for “numerous transgressions”, said Madikizela.

“Voters from the community echoed their frustration at the ANC’s inability to make meaningful progress in the ward and showcased their need for change by electing the DA.”

He said the victory added to two other wins for the DA, following Hessequa, where the DA won a ward from the ANC and George.

He said they were ready to replicate their win with more upcoming by-elections scheduled in the province.

