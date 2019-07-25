DA ‘delighted’ to win ward from ANC after removal of councillor for ‘transgressions’

In a statement on Thursday morning, the Democratic Alliance (DA) in the Western Cape said it was “delighted and humbled” after winning Ward 2 in a by-election in Barrydale on Wednesday.

“Our newly elected ward councillor Mitchell Pokwas and the campaign team worked tirelessly over the past few weeks to secure a spectacular win for the party,” said provincial leader for the party Bonginkosi Madikizela.

The ward became vacant after the ANC’s councillor was removed from his position for “numerous transgressions”, said Madikizela.

“Voters from the community echoed their frustration at the ANC’s inability to make meaningful progress in the ward and showcased their need for change by electing the DA.”

He said the victory added to two other wins for the DA, following Hessequa, where the DA won a ward from the ANC and George.

He said they were ready to replicate their win with more upcoming by-elections scheduled in the province.

