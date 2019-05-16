ANC didn’t really win Gauteng and will now ‘govern by fraud’ – Malema

A number of incidents during the elections saw the EFF accusing the ANC of electoral fraud in Gauteng.
An EFF member page alleged last week that they had caught the ANC red-handed trying to rig the election.
The Citizen was sent a video clip, which can be viewed below, with an EFF member claiming it was proof of this electoral fraud.
The footage shows political party members arguing with and about what is alleged to be an Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) official and an ANC member concerning why apparently sealed boxes have been stacked in the back of someone’s car.
The person who provided the footage to The Citizen speculated that the ANC allegedly tried to keep some votes in areas where opposition parties such as the EFF are popular from being counted, because of how closely contested the fight for the province was projected to be. In the end, the ANC barely crept over the 50% mark, getting just 50.19%, which was enough to claim 37 seats compared with the opposition parties’ 36.
The Citizen asked the SA Police Service for comment on the footage below, which their spokesperson said he was not aware of.
He undertook to investigate, but neither he nor another two spokesmen ever got back to us.