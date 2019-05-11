FF+ has come close to tripling results, we’re happy – Groenewald

ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte walked from left to right and right across the floor of the election results centre in Pretoria to go and greet and congratulate the Freedom Front Plus for their good performance in the election.

The ANC was buoyed despite the electoral drop from 62.15 percent in the 2014 election to 57.5 percent support.

ANC national head of communications Nkenke Kekana said the party’s results sent a message and mandate to them that the ANC must continue to rule but it must do better on various concerns of the people.

“Of course we are satisfied. The people are saying to us that because it’s national elections we are not going to judge you on the rubbish in the streets. People judge you according to bread and butter issues. They judge you according to issues that affect them. Jobs affect them regardless of whether you are at local, provincial or national government. What we are experiencing is an upward movement,” Kekana said.

However, Kekana seemed to miss the point as the ANC performance dropped every election since 2009 when Zuma came to power. It dropped from 69.6 percent under Mbeki to 65% in 2009 and 62.1 percent in 2014.

However, the biggest beneficiary of the elections was the FF+ which tripled its percentage, breaking its own record in the election. It was likely to be represented by an estimated 12 MPs compared to the current four. On top of that it was now represented in eight provinces, whereas before it had MPLs only in North West, Gauteng and Free State.

Asked about the secret of their success, FF+ leader Pieter Groenewald said it was due to their hard work and team work. He said their message was clear and spoke to minorities.

“I am very pleased on the results. We almost tripled our results,” he said.

Groenewald attributed the performance to the party’s positive campaign. Instead of criticising other parties they explained their policies to the people and urged them to vote for the party.

He said other parties highlighted the unemployment crisis but came with no solution. The FF+ came with a solution on how to create employment and was outright on the need to abolish affirmative action and black economic empowerment and limit the power of trade unions.

“We came forward with practical proposals on how to do it,” Groenewald said.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane in a statement said his party was happy to have retained the Western Cape.

“We thank those in that province for renewing our mandate there and I want to assure you that we will work hard over the next five years to extend more and more opportunities and services to all the residents of that province, not just to those who voted for us,” Maimane said.

He said where the DA governed they would continue to do so to the very best of their ability. The DA was pleased that the ANC majority went below 60 percent for the first time.

“We hope this trend will continue, so that South Africa’s democracy can move beyond one-party dominance, and become a fully fledged, mature democracy in which corruption and poor governance is held accountable,” Maimane said.

The DA leader described the party’s loss of support nationally a a disappointment.

“We will reflect and evaluate the reasons for this and make the necessary changes. Ultimately, our mission to build a non-racial consensus at the very centre of SA’s politics is alive and well on track,” he said.

