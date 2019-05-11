FF+ comes close to trippling results- Groenewald

ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte walked from left to right and right across the floor of the election results centre in Pretoria to go and greet and to congratulate the Freedom Front Plus for their good performance at election outcomes.

The Duarte and her election team sitting on the left side of the centre when she shook the hands of FF+ leader, Pieter Groenewald and his team as Groenewald was being interviewed by the Citizen Online about his party’s good showing in eight provinces except KwaZulu-Natal.

The ANC and other parties in the top five of the results had something to say about their results. At 99.99 percent or over 17 million of the votes cast showing and less than a million outstanding in early this afternoon, the ANC declared victory, saying the people had spoken.

The party was buoyed despite the electoral drop from 62,15 percent in the 2014 election to about 57 percent support

ANC national head of communications, Nkenke Kekana said the party’s results sent message and mandate to them that the ANC must continue to rule but it must do better on various concerns of the people.

“Off course we are satisfied, the people is saying to us that because it’s national elections we are not going to judge you on the rubbish in the streets, people judge you according to bread and butter issues, they judge you according to issues that affect them, jobs affect them regardless of whether you are at local, provincial or national government. What we are experiencing is an upward movement,” Kekana said.

However, Kekana seemed to miss the point as the ANC performance dropped every election since 2009 when Zuma came to power. It dropped from 69.6 percent under Mbeki to 65 in 2009 and 62.1 percent in 2014 and now it’s at about 57 percent under Ramaphosa an indication that instead of moving up, the party’s support was plummeting drastically.

However, the biggest beneficiary of the elections were the FF+ which had trippled its percentage thereby breaking its own record in the election. It was likely to be represented by an estimated 12 MPs compared to the current four members. On top of that it was now represented in eight province whereas before it had MPLs only in North West, Gauteng and Free State.

Asked about the secret of their success, FF+ leader, Pieter Groenewald said it was due to their hard work and team work. He said their message was clear and spoke to the minorities. “I am very pleased on the results. We almost tripled our results, he said.

Groenewald attributed the performance to the party’s positive campaign. Instead of criticising other parties they explained their policies to the people and urged them to vote for the party.

He said Other parties highlighted unemployment crisis but came with no solution. But the FF+ came with solution on how to create employment and was outright on the need to abolish the affirmative action and black economic empowerment and limit the power of trade unions.

We came forward with practical proposals on how to do it,” Groenewald said.

DA leader, Mmusi Maimane in statement said his party was happy to have retained the Western Cape. “We thank those in that province for renewing our mandate there and I want to assure you that we will work hard there over the next five years, to extend more and more opportunities and services to all the residents of that province, not just to those who voted for us,” Maimane said.

He said where the DA governed they would continue to do so to the very best of their ability. The DA was pleased that the ANC majority went below 60 percent for the first time.

“We hope this trend will continue, so that South Africa’s democracy can move beyond one-party dominance, and become a fully-fledged, mature democracy in which corruption and poor governance is held accountable,” Maimane said.

The DA leader described the party’s loss of support nationally is a both a disappointment. “We will reflect and evaluate the reasons for this and make the necessary changes. Ultimately, our mission to build a non-racial consensus at the very centre of SA’s politics in alive and well on track,” he said.

