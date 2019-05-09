Ndlozi set to get 40 seats in parliament as his birthday present

Birthday wishes were streaming in on Thursday for the spokesperson of the EFF, Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, whose party is projected to grow substantially in this year’s elections.

In 2014 the EFF got just over 6% of the vote nationally, which bagged them 25 seats in parliament. This year, they are heading towards 10% of the vote or more, which will give them upwards of 40 seats in the National Assembly, where they were already a very noticeable and loud presence in their red workers’ overalls for the past five years.

Ndlozi has turned 34 today.

Blessed day and best wishes on your birthday Dr Hon @MbuyiseniNdlozi #Aluta????????✔ God bless. pic.twitter.com/FeUs8C2WuZ — TM (@tshedimholo) May 9, 2019

Happy birthday @MbuyiseniNdlozi ???????????? May you always be inspired! ???? ???????? pic.twitter.com/kFBk2AQDn5 — Mmabatho Montsho (@MmabathoMontsho) May 9, 2019

