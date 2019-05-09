ANC bound to split into ‘Magashule and Ramaphosa camps’ – DA

Democratic Alliance federal executive chairperson James Selfe predicts the ANC is bound to split post elections, within the next five years.

Speaking at the Electoral Commission results centre in Pretoria, Selfe said the DA was in it hoping the ANC would fall under 50% in provinces and that they depended on other parties to govern.

He said the DA had to seriously prepare for government as there was trouble in the ANC camp.

“I do think that the ANC within the next five years is bound to split. There are serious divisions in that organisation between the constitutionalist factions – if you like – headed by Cyril Ramaphosa and the state capture faction, headed by Ace Magashule. I do not believe that those two factions can co-exist.

“Probably during the elective conference in 2021, some sort of break is going to happen in the ANC, and at that stage, we’ve got to position ourselves as a credible partner in order to form a national government in South Africa.”

Selfe said there was a distinct possibility that the ANC could be pushed below 50% in Gauteng and that the DA would favor a below 50% outcome for the ANC in more than one province.

The DA hopes the ANC would need to form a coalition or rely on another party to govern nationally.

Should the ANC be pushed to below 50%, the DA would be in the game of talking with other political parties to form a government in order to have their policies implemented, Selfe said.

