Election Results: 19 arrested for double voting

A number of people have been arrested for allegedly voting multiple times, IOL reports.

It has been reported that 17 people have been arrested in Dannhauser and two more in Port Shepstone and Hluhluwe for attempting to vote twice. They did not succeed in doing so as they were apparently caught.

Police made these arrests after tip-offs from IEC officials.

However, the IEC has only confirmed four of these arrests. The Citizen asked an IEC official about the other 15 and the IEC said they didn’t yet have confirmation of these.

According to the IEC’s Mawethu Mosery, the body is also investigating those who say they were able to easily remove their election ink following voting.

The IEC said at a media briefing on Thursday afternoon that it would be conducting an urgent audit of votes at a sample of locations in a bid to test whether or not double voting had been taking place, it said at a media briefing.

This follows complaints from at least three parties who claimed double voting may have been taking place.

The IEC will also be conducting an investigation into the indelible ink used in elections following complaints about the effectiveness of the pens used.

The body said it would only announce results in locations where they were completely confident that the results were correct.

It was also announced that 90% of the results would be released by 10pm tonight.

