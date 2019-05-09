EFF will govern in your lifetime, Mpofu warns Mbalula

Economic Freedom Fighter national chairperson Dali Mpofu has warned ANC election head Fikile Mbalula of the EFF’s “imminent” move into parliament, one day.

Mpofu was responding to a tweet from Mbalula, taking a jab at the ANC by saying they were celebrating early results. He went on to state that the party had dropped below 55% from 62% during former president Jacob Zuma’s tenure, which according to Mpofu meant there would be a “bloodbath” within the party post elections.

Mpofu wrote: “Is it me or is the people’s movement actually celebrating early results showing that it has dropped to below 55% nationally?? From Zuma’s 62%… In election language, it would be a bloodbath! How the mighty have fallen.”

Mbalula quickly replied to ask Mpofu to wait for results to be tallied and added: “Government in waiting EFF.”

It appears the phrase “government in waiting” got to Mpofu as he replied to say the EFF was a government in line to govern the country in Mbalula’s lifetime.

“We are a government in waiting Cde Mbaks! We will govern in your lifetime… In a few weeks or in a few years… It’s a question of time! I wouldn’t celebrate if I were the campaign manager after such severe vote shedding and big decline! I believe I might be seeing you very soon!”

The ANC is currently hanging on to its majority in Gauteng and the DA doing the same in the Western Cape.

The EFF has seen some growth in both provinces, but is particularly making a showing in Mpumalanga, where the Red Berets may replace the DA as the official opposition to the ANC.

