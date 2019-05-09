Kgosi Mampuru inmates make their mark

Inmates at Kgosi Mampuru prison, along with other South Africans, made their mark during the 2019 general elections on Wednesday.

“It’s all systems go inside correctional centres as inmates have started voting,” correctional services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo told Pretoria East Rekord.

“We are satisfied with the progress as the IEC. Working closely with the department of correctional services officials, we managed put in place arrangements that will ensure that registered inmates make their mark without any form of hindrance.”

He said inmates were excited, and they fully understood the voting process.

“The party agents [were] also on-site in order to monitor the voting,” said Nxumalo. He said in total, 11,000 inmates registered to vote countrywide.

