Names released of two elders who died before voting

The ANC has released the names of two elderly citizens who died waiting in line to cast their votes on Wednesday.

The party said it was saddened by the deaths of the Sedibeng and Tshwane region residents who met their untimely death before they could cast their votes.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with their loved ones and we send our deepest condolences.”

In Sedibeng, 79-year-old Susan Mohanoua Matona died moments before she could vote at her voting station in Bophelong, Vanderbijlpark. She collapsed shortly after being given ballot papers. She is alleged to have tried to vote on Tuesday and was stopped and forced to return on Wednesday as she was not registered for a special vote. Medics arrived to find Matona’s body lifeless. Voting was temporarily suspended as police cordoned off and processed the scene.

Dirk Henry Ochse (67) died outside the Westview temporary voting station in Elandspoort on Wednesday morning. He collapsed before he could get a chance to cast his vote.

He died following a complaint that he had chest pains. Medics certified him died when they arrived.

The party said the two were an example to the youth as they died intending on fulfilling their civic duty to the country.

