Elections 8.5.2019 08:54 pm

WATCH: Official gets ‘caught’ by EFF carrying ballot boxes without a security escort

Citizen reporter

An EFF member showed utter disgust at what he alleged to be possible misconduct.

A trending video on Wednesday appears to show an apparent IEC official caught out carrying what an EFF party agent alleges to be ballot boxes with ballots in them, but without a police or security escort to protect him or the integrity of the boxes.

The details around the incident are not clear, and are presumably still being investigated.

An EFF member can be heard shouting angrily at the man holding the ballot boxes and demanding answers on what he is up to.

The man seems unable to provide a clear and easy answer, and then just walks away.

Take a look below.

