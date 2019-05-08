WATCH: Official gets ‘caught’ by EFF carrying ballot boxes without a security escort

A trending video on Wednesday appears to show an apparent IEC official caught out carrying what an EFF party agent alleges to be ballot boxes with ballots in them, but without a police or security escort to protect him or the integrity of the boxes.

The details around the incident are not clear, and are presumably still being investigated.

An EFF member can be heard shouting angrily at the man holding the ballot boxes and demanding answers on what he is up to.

The man seems unable to provide a clear and easy answer, and then just walks away.

Take a look below.

This dude is caught with ballot boxes. He is not escorted by police, nada. @IECSouthAfrica please investigate this. #2019Elections pic.twitter.com/rlWUc5oMvn — VOTE4GOOD MAY 8 (@bongsmdakes) May 8, 2019

