EFF alleges ANC members have ‘organised themselves’ to vote twice

Party spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi said one ANC councillor was reportedly caught voting in two voting stations in Marikana.

He named one ANC ward councillor who voted at the Marikana High School and Marikana Community Hall.

“In essence these people remove the ink that is put on our thumbs, then go and vote in a different voting station.

“We call on the IEC to tighten its systems to avert this madness of ANC thugs. No one must vote more than once. The principle is one person one vote. It is not only illegal, but a direct assault on our democracy.”

An anonymous caller revealed to talk radio 702 on Wednesday that he had personally proven that he was able to vote twice by going to two different schools in Westbury because his ink came off.

There have been various calls and tweets about the voting ink coming off too easily.

The Independent Electoral Commission made it clear that anyone deliberately trying to remove the ink from their nails was committing a crime and stood to be prosecuted.

IEC CEO Sy Mamabolo said: “The Electoral Commission has also noted media and social media reports of voters who have attempted or apparently been able to remove the indelible ink on their thumbs. The indelible ink is one of a number of security checks and safeguards built into the election process.

“The commission wishes to remind all voters that any attempt to undermine the integrity of the electoral process, including attempting to remove the indelible ink constitute an electoral offence, which is punishable upon conviction by sentence of 10 years in jail,” he added.

My sisters ink washed off ????????‍♀️ @IECSouthAfrica Fakkel High School voting station — Bon Apple Tea ???????????? (@Tumilebona) May 8, 2019

We received a complaint this morning at the EFF mpumalanga provincial operation centre about people removing the ink with jik and voting twice we tired it with cmsr @veronica_mente and look what happened pic.twitter.com/kyqgtz94b8 — blxck_avid (@NkosiThandii) May 8, 2019

Not true, a caller on @Radio702 just confirmed he voted twice because there was NO INK in another voting station. @TheRealClementM even informed him that's a criminal act. Do you call this fair??? IEC you let us down ???????????????? https://t.co/OrT6XuxDVP — MaMvundle ???????? (@Busiklm) May 8, 2019

If the ink is removable, it opens the door for irregularities where one can go to another voting station within the same province. The voter's roll is a print-out.If you are scratched out in Jhb, what stops you from voting again in Soweto? — Mzwanele Manyi VoteATM (@MzwaneleManyi) May 8, 2019

