IN PICTURES: South Africa decides

South Africans go to the polls today in what is the most crucial election since the one which brought the country democracy in April 1994. That ordinary citizens are concerned about the future is echoed in high levels of voter uncertainty, but also in the record number of parties – 48 – which will be on the ballot papers.

That compares with the 29 who registered to fight the previous national election in 2014, and just 19, which were the contestants in the 1994 poll. In 1994, when Nelson Mandela led the ANC to its first electoral victory, 19 million votes were cast in a stunning voter turnout of just under 88%. This year, despite the large increase in our population, roughly the same number of voters are expected to make their crosses in a total turnout which will drop to just on 70%, according to forecasts.

These are some of the pictures that were taken in voting stations across the country.

