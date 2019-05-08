WATCH: What voting means to some South Africans

We visited Riverlea in one of Johannesburg’s voting stations and we spoke to some voters about what voting means to them.

“We are voting because we are promised a better life for all and a job in every home because our children are sitting with their certificates and diplomas and they get no work.” said an elederly resident from the the community of Riverlea.

Another community member added that is important because “if you consider our history as South Africans we never had this opportunity to excersise our constitutional right so now we have an opportunity to exersise this right so that we are able to improve the life of the citizens.”

Watch as residents from Riverlea share their thought’s on voting:

