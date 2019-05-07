Elections 7.5.2019 05:30 pm

Illegal things to avoid doing this election day

Kaunda Selisho
If convicted, offenders will be liable to a fine or a term of imprisonment not exceeding one year.

Various election do’s and dont’s have been shared and reiterated ad nauseam over the last few weeks in the lead-up to May 8, but there seems to be continued confusion over what voters can and cannot do at election stations and the ballot box on the all-important day.

During a press briefing held earlier today, the Electoral Commission (IEC) reminded voters that the following behaviour is illegal and they should not:

  • Prevent someone from speaking to other voters;
  • Prevent a political event or rally from being held when you do not have the right to do so;
  • Take pictures that show who they voted for;
  • Bribe or influence an official of the Electoral Commission while they are doing their duty;
  • Misinform the Electoral Commission when you are asked to provide a statement;
  • Publish false information about an election that may disrupt, prevent or influence the election results;
  • Publish false information that may create anger or fear and could change the election results;
  • Interfere with a voter’s right to secrecy when he or she is voting;

  • Give information about voting or the counting of votes when you are not allowed to;
  • Interfere with any voting materials;
  • Make, produce or supply election materials when by law you are not allowed to;
  • Remove, hide or destroy election materials when by law you are not allowed to;
  • Damage or remove election posters, billboards or placards – this is not allowed from the date that an election is proclaimed (announced) until the election results have been given out by the Electoral Commission;
  • Use the voters’ roll or election materials for purposes other than the election;
  • Prevent the Electoral Commission from doing their duties in running the election;
  • Try to harm the honesty and dignity of the Electoral Commission.

Voters should also not pretend to be one of the following: an official of the Electoral Commission, a representative of a registered political party, a candidate in an election, an accredited (qualified) observer, an accredited (qualified) voter education official.

