Maimane is grandstanding, using ‘Gangster State’ – analyst

Mmusi Maimane’s timing of handing over a dossier with “prima facie evidence” proving rampant corruption in the Free State under the ANC’s Ace Magashule was clear that he was politically grandstanding and campaigning, political analyst said.

The DA leader along with DA Free State premier candidate Patricia Kopane headed to the National Prosecuting Authority’s office in Pretoria yesterday to hand over “evidence” proving the corrupt activities by former Free State Premier and ANC secretary general Ace Magashule.

Maimane’s evidence included proof of looting of a R10 million housing project and the looting of R1 billion, allegedly by the wives of Fikile Mbalula and former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng.

Part of his evidence pack included journalist Pieter-Louis Myburgh’s damning book, Gangster State: Unravelling Ace Magashule’s Web of Capture.

Kopane said she had the evidence long before the publishing of the book, which she had previously taken to the NPA.

“I am one of the persons who opened criminal charges against Magashule and had meetings with the NPA and submitted dossiers. It is fortunate that [Myburgh] wrote the book but the DA has done most of the work to expose the rampant corruption,” she said.

But the timing of heading to the NPA head office was a clear indication that the party was campaigning, political expert Dr Mcebisi Ndleteyana told The Citizen.

“If you have evidence for a long time, there is no reason to have waited until today. This is linked to the elections to show that voting for the ANC does not just give you Cyril Ramaphosa, but gives you the entire ANC which includes Magashule. This is to drive the point home that there are elements of corruption and Magashule should be prosecuted,” he said.

But Maimane denied grandstanding ahead of the national general elections next Wednesday, saying South Africans had to make a choice whether to vote for corruption or not. The last time the party handed over evidence, the NPA was headed by Shaun Abrahams, who delayed in investigating, Maimane said.

“The NPA had the same evidence for a year. The Public Protector has a report in this regard. We cannot be asking people to be voting for people who have stolen from the people of South Africa.

“I stand with the new NPA head, Shamila Batohi. The previous NPA did not investigate these cases and we need that to be done urgently.”

Ndleteyana said the DA could have approached Batohi’s office as soon as she came into office earlier this year, instead of waiting a week before the elections.

“Batohi was appointed a few months ago so obviously the fact that Maimane is doing this now, is partly to do with the fact that most of the evidence comes from Myburgh’s book.”

