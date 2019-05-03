SA still needs Zuma – Magashule

Former president Jacob Zuma was in Lamontville, Durban, on Friday to campaign for the African National Congress (ANC) alongside the party’s secretary-general Ace Magashule and ANC Youth League secretary-general Njabulo Nzuza.
Magashule addressed supporters following the handing over of a house, praising Zuma and telling those in attendance that the country still needed him.
The ANC secretary-general, who has found himself surrounded by controversy following the release of investigative journalist Pieter-Louis Myburgh’s Gangster State: Unravelling Ace Magashule’s Web of Capture, which accuses him of corruption and gangsterism, introduced Zuma as an ANC member “in good standing” before leading the crowd in chants of “long live president Zuma, long live president Ramaphosa”.
Mashashule addressed Zuma as “president” and said what he had done for the country was “wonderful”.