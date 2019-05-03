SA still needs Zuma – Magashule

He said that while media reports had suggested that the former president had not been actively campaigning for the ANC, this was not the case.

Magashule may be referring to a story published by IOL which reported that the ANC secretary-general was forced to “fly solo” while door-to-door campaigning in KwaZulu-Natal after Zuma, who was meant to join him, didn’t show up.

This was because the former president was in Gauteng, Magashule told the crowd.

Asked about the alleged tapping of his phone, Magashule said he had reported the matter to the inspector-general of Intelligence Setlhomamaru Dintwe, adding that he did not want to discuss it further.

It was reported on Saturday that Magashule had told a crowd of ANC supporters in the North West that he believed his and deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte’s phones had been tapped, which he alleged was evidence that “state organs” were being used to fight political battles.

Magashule added that many other comrades had complained about the same thing and he had advised them to speak out.

In a rare television interview on the newly launched Newzroom Afrika on Thursday night, ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa rubbished Magashule’s claims.

“I also suspected that my phone was bugged, there is no phone that is bugged,” said Ramaphosa.