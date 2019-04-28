Nzimande says Malema has no solutions, only slogans to shout

During an election debate on Saturday night at Johannesburg’s Apartheid Museum hosted and televised by news channel eNCA, SA Communist Party (SACP) leader Blade Nzimande was scathing of the EFF and its leader Julius Malema.

He said he had not agreed with Malema even when he was in the ANC, the SACP’s alliance partner. These comments come as a counterpoint to ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule and other senior ANC leaders expressing a wish for Malema to return to the ANC.

Malema said yesterday he would not even consider it.

Nzimande poked fun at the EFF for wearing red despite allegedly hating communists, while the EFF had no real solutions for the country in his opinion.

“We are against unplanned land grabs,” he said. “I must by the way remind you I am not Julius Malema. I am Blade Nzimande and there is a big difference between the two of us, you know. They do not have solutions for this country, they shout slogans…

“Because if you are not responsible for government you can go and campaign and say anything you want because no one is going to hold you responsible, because they are not going to win an election very soon.

“I think it is important that we say that. I disagreed with [Malema] when he was in the ANC.

“He is wearing a red colour now, but he hates communists like nobody’s business. But I don’t care. We don’t like populists like him either, so the feeling is mutual,” said Nzimande.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.