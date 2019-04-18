Mbalula accuses DA of stealing ANC posters, but Twitter cries foul

In a photograph whose provenance has not been proven or determined, ANC head of elections Fikile Mbalula has accused the DA of taking down ANC posters.

He claimed the strategy was that the people doing it were leaving EFF posters untouched in an attempt to make it look like the EFF was behind this.

They remove Anc posters and leave eff posters intact to create an impression that eff is removing Anc posters 👇Desparate alliance. We need free and fair elections abide by the code @Our_DA STOP this thuggery. pic.twitter.com/5hDkgqQNQH — Mr Fearfokkol | Forever Young (@MbalulaFikile) April 18, 2019

However, many accused Mbalula of having either been taken in by a staged photo or deliberately posting a staged photo.

This looks staged !!! Mbaks is lying. pic.twitter.com/uiIqDQkkY3 — Alfie💬 (@Alfie_Mohla) April 18, 2019

This whole picture is staged, do not be deceived. — siphiwo (@boyzozo81) April 18, 2019

If it’s true they have to be exposed and arrested. But your picture doesn’t prove your allegations at all. Please give us more or it will remain just an allegation. — PaulMathopa (@paulafriunity) April 18, 2019

Another person pointed out that the bakkie didn’t even contain any “stolen” ANC posters.

I don't see any posters but DA posters in that bakkie — Marius Jacobs (@SaffaStarfleet) April 18, 2019

Another user alleged the photo was old and had already been proven to feature people putting up DA posters. However, this could also not be established, although another person pointed out that the DA poster in the bakkie was clearly old, meaning that if the photo was evidence of any malfeasance, it was probably of people actually stealing DA posters.

Wait a minute this is an old picture and it turned out that these guys were putting posters up. — stephen (@stephendelange7) April 18, 2019

The comments of some people here make me feel sad because people just believe statements without asking. Whenever you read something my people, please question everything about it until you make your own conclusions. Analyze thi8, it's not that difficult — 7 September-Virgo baby (@cikimpuntsha) April 18, 2019

"Why tricks are not solution " Yazi bayabheda. pic.twitter.com/miqMNM3Fvi — selbywayne (@selbywayne1) April 18, 2019

It is against the electoral code for any party to interfere with the election materials, especially posters, of other parties.

Any party that breaches the electoral code can be fined up to R200,000, lose their electoral deposits, be made to stop working in an area or even lose votes from a certain area. In the worst-case scenario, they could be barred from contesting elections at all.

