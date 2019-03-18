Over 29,000 South Africans to vote abroad

A total of 29,334 South Africans from abroad have been approved to vote in the 2019 national elections, reports Northglen News.

The Electoral Commission said initially 30,532 voters applied to cast their votes at South Africa’s 121 foreign missions.

In terms of the breakdown, approximately 2,868 South Africans will cast their votes on the African continent; 7,174 in Asia; 14,838 in Europe; 2,196 in North America; 2,133 in Oceania; and 125 in South America.

ALSO READ: DA to petition Ramaphosa on rights of South African voters abroad

The top ten foreign missions with the most applications are London with 9,084 approved applications; 1,542 in Dubai; 1,355 in The Hague; 1,195 in Canberra; and 1,061 in Abu Dhabi.

Rhe IEC approved 927 applications in Wellington, 817 in Dublin, 797 in Kinshasa, 605 in New York, and 566 applications in Doha. Voters whose applications have been approved will vote on April 27 between 7am and 7pm. They are required to take with them their South African ID document (either a green bar-coded ID, a smartcard ID or a valid temporary ID certificate) and their valid passport.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.