Remove BLF from elections list, Solidarity asks IEC

Trade union Solidarity has reported Black First Land First (BLF) leader Andile Mngxitama to the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC), asking for it to remove the organisation from its list of parties to contest next year’s general elections.

Solidarity deputy chief executive Werner Human said the IEC had already indicated that it would investigate the matter.

He said the union would take further legal action depending on the response of the IEC to its request.

Mngxitama at the weekend said five white people must be killed for every black person killed in taxi violence.

The taxi violence is a sporadic countrywide phenomenon that had nothing to do with the white populace. Taxi owners or operators often fight about routes and the use of taxi ranks.

Human said Solidarity had submitted a letter to the IEC yesterday formally requesting that the commission eliminate the BLF as a political party to prevent them from participating in next year’s election.

The IEC said it would afford the BLF an opportunity to explain its statements and to offer clarity on the matter. However, they sent the party a letter on Tuesday warning them to refrain from further hate speech.

Human maintained there was no doubt about Mngxitama’s intention and what he wanted to convey with his message.

“Mngxitama clearly stated that he believes a certain population group should be considered as the enemy and that this group of people must be murdered,” said Human.

