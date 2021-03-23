Friday cut-off to register for matric exam rewrites

The department of basic education (DBE) has urged the class of 2020 to register before the closing date on Friday for the May/ June supplementary examinations, which are part of the Second Chance Matric Support Programme.

The examinations would grant candidates who registered for the November 2020 examination, but did not satisfy the requirements for a certificate a second opportunity to do so.

In a statement, the DBE said: “These examinations are open to candidates who could not sit or finish the examination due to various reasons, including medical reasons, a death in the family or some other special reason.”

Support material was available through the programme and further information could be found on the department’s website.

The registration for the supplementary examinations had already begun and candidates were encouraged to register online on www.eservices.gov.za or at their nearest education district office.

The examinations were scheduled to start on 5 May and the DBE said it was committed to continue to work together with the provincial education departments to ensure the “sustained integrity of the matric examinations as well as to maintain the safety of candidates and officials as the nation continues to respond to Covid-19”.

Additionally, adults who did not complete their high school education, or had failed their matric examination but qualified to write the 2021 Senior Certificate examination could also still register for the examinations until this Friday, 26 March.

Candidates who had written any Grade 12 or equivalent examinations before would need to supply examination numbers.

