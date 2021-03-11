 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Principal told to ‘leave in piece or in pieces’ after 0% matric pass rate

matric 50 mins ago

Angry parents and people from the community stormed Ralerumo Secondary school in Taulome village, outside Modjadjiskloof in the Greater Letaba municipality, on the first day of school.

Alex Matlala
11 Mar 2021
05:10:32 AM
PREMIUM!
Principal told to ‘leave in piece or in pieces’ after 0% matric pass rate

Picture: iStock

A Limpopo school principal is sitting at home after she was chased away from her desk by angry community members because the school recorded a zero percent pass rate in the 2020 matric exams. School principal Mary Baloyi had to be rescued by police after the angry community told her she should either “leave in peace or in pieces”. Angry parents and people from the community stormed Ralerumo Secondary school in Taulome village, outside Modjadjiskloof in the Greater Letaba municipality, on the first day of school. They told Baloyi to leave. The incident happened just a day after the province’s...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Multimedia Transnet ‘forgot’ to get approval for R15.6bn locomotive price increase

Multimedia Transnet could’ve saved on locomotives from Mitsui, Zondo hears

Crime DNA backlog ‘absolutely not acceptable’, says Cele

Business News Elon Musk makes R383 billion in a day

Motoring News WATCH: How fast is fast? Meet the Porsche 911 GT2 RS

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.