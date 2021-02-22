 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Class of 2020 delivered a praiseworthy performance

matric 2 hours ago

Education experts say the class of 2020 outdid all expectations, despite missing nearly an entire year of class time, and facing multiple hurdles.

Rorisang Kgosana
22 Feb 2021
06:58:32 PM
PREMIUM!
Class of 2020 delivered a praiseworthy performance

St Stithians College Matric Class of 2020 student Loralee Thom and her friend Kashmika Perumal sign signatures on the 'All Banner' wall in Johannesburg, 19 February 2021, after receiving their results. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

The matric class of 2020 deserve a round of applause, as they outperformed expectations, passing the toughest academic year with a 76.2% pass rate and more distinctions and bachelor passes than the year before, said experts. Basic education Minister announced the long-awaited National Senior Certificate (NSC) for the class of 2020, which faced hurdles of a pandemic, missing nearly a whole term of education, and the leaking of mathematics and physical science exam papers. Despite the challenges faced, the results were given a thumbs up last week by education quality assurance board Umalusi. Also Read: JUST IN | Matric 2020 pass...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
Career options of the future for matriculants 19.2.2021
‘Education under ANC has failed black kids’ 18.2.2021
Maimane, DA unhappy with Motshekga ‘doubling down’ on rape comment 15.2.2021

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Education JUST IN | Matric 2020 pass rate of 76.2% better than expected ‘blood bath’ – Min Motshekga

Breaking News Zuma must spend two years in prison – Zondo

South Africa Diko family waiting for autopsy into Chief Madzikane II’s sudden death

Health MPs demand ‘real accountability’ on vaccine roll-out plan

World 240 new Covid-19 variants ‘discovered’ in India

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.