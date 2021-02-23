For millions of middle to lower-class South African households, the dream of attending higher institutions of learning remains just that, a dream.

Affordability is a big factor for continuing one’s studies and some families struggle to make this dream a reality.

This is why financial assistance plays a pivotal role in society, whether it be from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) or bursary schemes from the private sector or other public institutions.

This a list of platforms where matric graduates can search and apply for bursaries and scholarships to continue their studies or gain some real-world experience for 2021 and 2022.

Puff and Pass

Puff and Pass is a comprehensive listing of the latest bursaries, scholarships, internships and learnerships. It lists an average of 900 opportunities in top fields including marketing, accounting and IT.

You can also sign up for an mailing system and receive tailored notifications for opportunities aligned to your future career aspirations.

You can visit Puff and Pass here.

ZA Bursaries

This platform is similar to Puff and Pass but a lot more ad heavy. ZA Bursaries categorises bursaries according to disciplines and gives comprehensive details of the bursaries and instructions for applying.

It also includes a list of government bursaries potential students can apply for.

You can visit ZA Bursaries here.

Careers Portal

This career website not only lists potential jobs for those in the job market but also funding opportunities for those looking to start their career. The site includes the latest news that every student searching for funding should know to keep abreast, especially when trying to enter a higher institution.

You can visit Careers Portal here.

All Bursaries

As the name suggests, this site offers a thorough list of the latest bursaries one can apply for. The bursaries are categorised according to the discipline.

It also includes a bursary calendar and indicates which bursaries are closing at the end of which month. For instance, there are 10 bursaries one can still apply for until the end of February 2021 and 13 bursaries open until the end of March 2021.

You can visit All Bursaries and see the latest bursaries here.

