matric 23.2.2021 06:07 am

Positive peer pressure pushed Lebone toward his actuarial dream

Asanda Matlhare
Parktown Boys' High School matriculant Lebone Legodi

His tendency to read textbooks when bored, and the pressure from his friends’ discussions about work, inspired this Parktown Boys’ High School student,

Reading textbooks as a result of boredom helped Lebone Legodi in the long run, especially when it was time for preliminary and final examinations.

The Parktown Boys’ High School matriculant said the pandemic required adaptation and change from him.

“Online classes looked easy but it was difficult retaining the information that was being taught because a lot of times being in a lesson became like watching television, and when we watch TV we end up not remembering what we were watching 30 minutes ago.”

Legodi added he had to ensure that after every lesson, he understood what was being taught and later double-checked with the textbook and revised what he didn’t grasp from the online session.

His educators and friends helped him cope at school in the previous year.

“My friends would always talk about the work they completed and that positive peer pressure went a long way in keeping me up to date because I never wanted to fall behind. My maths teacher kept a very rigorous schedule going, regardless of whether we were at home or school. This made things feel somewhat normal and ensured that I didn’t fall behind.”

The 18 year old participated in tennis and public speaking at the beginning of his final year.

“I partook in tennis where I played first team and squash where I was the first-team captain. However the season was very short-lived. I was also part of public speaking,” he said.

Legodi said his plans included studying actuarial sciences.

“I hope to go to the University of the Witwatersrand where I plan on pursuing a degree in actuarial science.”

