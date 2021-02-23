Video: Promise got by with a little help from friends

Promise Khosa, a matriculant from Kwabhekilanga said studying in groups during his final year benefitted him.

The 18 year old lives in Alexandra, in a one room informal building which was converted to a study room when he was studying for his final exams.

Khosa said the pandemic messed up his studying techniques and he resorted to studying alone when he was not with the friend he lives with.

“The pandemic was difficult for my friends and I because we studied in groups so since the pandemic began, families became reluctant for their children meeting other pupils and possibly being exposed to other people. I could also study on my own and another advantage was that I live with my friend, which became easier because we were constantly learning from one another.”

For more articles, or to view your DBE matric results, click here. The results will be made available at 6am on 23 February 2021.

The matriculant added that although the pandemic created pressure for pupils at school, he thrived under pressure.

“The pandemic created pressure because during the hard lockdown we were home and missed out on a lot of the term’s work but I work well under pressure. During level five, we used WhatsApp as a means of studying and communicating; and how we did this was we summarised what we understood from a textbook and sent voice notes for people who needed a clearer understanding of what we were talking about in the group.”

He said when he did not study at night, he was discussing and tackling difficult school during the day with his friends because studying during the day was impossible due to living near a tavern.

Khosa added he was expecting at least four distinctions, “I am expecting a distinction in Business Studies, Xitsonga, LO and English.”

He concluded by saying studying in groups often helped because there were always other people who were willing to help.

“The advice I would offer a pupil is, if you know that you struggle studying on your own find a friend or group that will help you study and challenge you in a positive way that will help prepare you for your tests and exams. It’s also important to surround yourself with people who will encourage you to do your best.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.