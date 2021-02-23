Shaman refused to let Covid-19 distract him

Shaman Bhattcharyya, a competitive and hardworking matriculant from Parktown Boys high school said he decided that he could avoid Covid-19 if he followed the proper protocols.

Bhattcharyya said the pandemic did not affect his studying methods at all.

“I used the same studying methods which I used prior to Covid-19. I only studied notes which I summarized due to the lack of studying time.”

The 18 year old he was motivated by three specific people throughout his high school career.

“The first is my Mathematics teacher, followed by my Science teacher. At home my mother constantly motivated me.”

He added that alongside academics, he also played for the Parktown Boy’s A team in chess.

The matriculant explained his plan included to pass his first year in Physical Science at the University of the Witwatersrand.

He concluded by advising pupils who were still in school to identify their best studying methods and to never give up.

“Choose the right studying method. Many learners do not achieve their desired goals due to improper studying methods. If possible try different studying methods until you find the right one. Do not give up. If you fall then get up and try again.”

