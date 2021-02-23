Matrics: Where to rewrite and get your papers re-marked 

“What next?” is the question on the minds of millions of matriculants, but with some failing, that question might be harder to answer. The disappointment of failing your matric might lead to feelings of doom; thinking everything has ended.

The good news is that it has not all come to an end as rewriting your matric and upgrading your marks is a possibility. If you feel like you are deserving of a better grade, you can even get your papers re-marked.

For more articles, or to view your DBE matric results, click here. The results will be made available at 6am on 23 February 2021.

So, where can one go to rewrite their matric?

Second Chance Matric Programme

This programme is offered by the Department of Basic Education and gives learners who want to meet the National Senior Certificate (NSC) requirements a second chance. This programme is administered through face-to-face classes, online and broadcast channels. Contact:

Email: SecondChance@dbe.gov.za

WhatsApp: +27 63 696 7246

Star School

Operational for 35 years, Star School is a leading organisation that has helped thousands of South Africans rewrite their matric. They have a branch in Braamfontein. Kwa-Zulu Natal and Vaal, admitting about 3 500 students a year. They have made supplementary education a possibility for many and could do the same for you or your children.

Rewrite centres

Many organisations offer matric rewrite services, but this route is usually riskier due to accreditation. Some of the private institutions only offer study material and support to be able to write your matric. They do not issue you with a certificate because they are not registered with Umalusi.

Some centers are registered and you can confirm their registration by contacting Umalusi on:

Call: 012 349 1510

Visit: https://www.umalusi-online.org.za/enquiries

Public Adult Centres

The class of 2020 can apply to rewrite their matric at a public adult centre closest to them. They can then attend face-to-face lessons for the subjects they are rewriting. Gauteng residents can check their closest registered centre here, and the ABET website can be used to check those in other provinces.

Examination paper re-mark or re-check

The Department of Basic Education has announced an online system is being used to re-mark matric papers. Students create an online account on www.eservices.gov.za and are able to request a re-check or re-mark of a selected subject.

Manual applications can also be made at the school.

The closing date for applications for a re-mark or re-check 10 March 2021 and the fees are as follows per subject:

Re-mark : R120.00

Re-check : R29.00

