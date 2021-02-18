matric 18.2.2021 06:53 pm

Citizen reporter
Teachers became virtual during Covid-19. Picture: iStock

The Independent Examinations Board’s matric results will be available after midnight tonight. Get your results right here on The Citizen.

2020 will go down as one of the most bizarre years in modern history due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which saw school learners shifting from face-to-face interaction with teachers to online classes.

Last year’s matric learners were forced not only to adapt to a devastating pandemic and massive class disruptions, those who wrote the Department of Educations’d Mathematics and Science Paper two were almost made to rewrite them.

While concerns were also raised that matric learners may have faced the most pressure to drop out, some managed to get over the line of completing their exams.

On Friday, 19 February 2020, the Independent Examinations Board (IEB), which sets and marks the final exams for most of the country’s private and independent schools, released its matric exam results. The overall pass rate is 98.07%.

“It is interesting to note that the hard lockdown had differing impacts across schools within the IEB,” the board’s chief executive, Anne Oberholzer, said on Thursday.

Some schools were able to make a smooth transition to online teaching and learning as they had the resources available and had already been using them.

Meanwhile, candidates who wrote the National Senior Certificate (NSC) would have to wait until Tuesday, 23 February to receive their examination results.

Get your IEB matric results right here on The Citizen

