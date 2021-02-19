SAHETI’s 58 Matrics clock in 231 distinctions

The ethos of SAHETI is to engender a passion and love for excellence, marked by a growth mindset and self-knowledge. While SAHETI has a long and proud tradition of commitment to its academics, the grit and resilience demonstrated by the 2020 matriculants has been remarkable. This is evidence of the value and power of education – lessons that extend beyond the classroom. The successful goal-oriented approach of SAHETI is a collaboration between committed and dedicated staff, pupils and parents.

“SAHETI’s 2020 Matric results are part of the silver lining in a year beset with uncertainty and hardship. I commend the Matrics for their tenacity and for the effort they put into their studies. I thank the teachers who gave of themselves tirelessly to ensure that the curriculum was covered seamlessly online – they too are the heroes of our 2020 success story,” said Executive Head Warwick Taylor.

George Hicks achieved an average of 87,8% and a full house of nine distinctions: Afrikaans, English, Information Technology, Life Orientation, Life Sciences, Mathematics, Modern Greek, Physical Sciences and Advanced Programme Mathematics.

Nicoleta Michael achieved an average of 86% and a full house of nine distinctions: Afrikaans, English, Information Technology, Life Orientation, Life Sciences, Mathematics, Modern Greek, Physical Sciences and Advanced Programme Mathematics.

Matthew Naidoo achieved an average of 85,6% and a full house of eight distinctions: Afrikaans, English, Information Technology, Life Orientation, Life Sciences, Mathematics, Physical Sciences and Advanced Programme Mathematics.

Evangelia Dzerefos achieved eight distinctions: Afrikaans, Business Studies, English, History, Life Orientation, Life Sciences, Mathematical Literacy and Advanced Programme English.

Katerina Englezakis achieved eight distinctions: Afrikaans, Business Studies, English, Life Orientation, Life Sciences, Mathematics, Modern Greek and Physical Sciences.

Jiaye Li achieved eight distinctions: Afrikaans, Consumer Studies, English, Life Orientation, Mandarin, Mathematics, Physical Sciences and Visual Arts.

Christopher Reynders achieved seven distinctions: English, History, Information Technology, Life Orientation, Mathematics, Physical Sciences and Advanced Programme Mathematics.

