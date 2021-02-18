Sofia Ferretti: The unflinching determination of my teachers spurred me on

Although the pandemic became tiresome at times and resulted in her not seeing her peers or interacting in the classroom environment which she was accustomed, Sofia Ferretti, a matriculant from SAHETI School walked away with with an average of 92.6%.

“We soon got into the swing of things and became adept at Microsoft Teams. Matric in general requires that you sit at home and study and so in some ways the pandemic aided in removing distractions. I was fortunate that the school efficiently transitioned to online schooling and thus not much study time was lost.”

She found satisfaction in all her subjects, although particularly enjoyed Physical Sciences as she appreciated the challenges it posed to her and Art as it served as a reprieve from the more strictly academic subjects.

Ferretti explained that sharing the experience with her peers provided a sense of solidarity during the difficult academic year.

“The unflinching determination of my teachers spurred me on. Of course, my family offered support and encouragement and were particularly tolerant having spent many days confined with a pressured matriculant.”

She added how much she relished taking part in sports throughput her high school career.

“I managed to enjoy frequent runs with friends or athletics sessions when the lockdown rules permitted despite the workload of Matric.”

The Johannesburg based matriculant said she had unsure for some time what path she will take this year.

“The idea of a career in conservation or agriculture is appealing to me however, should I be accepted, I more than likely will take up studies in the medical field.”

She concluded and said she would encourage pupils to appreciate the full school experience even when studying proved difficult because all these events were opportunities to grow as people.

“I would further advise students to participate in diverse school activities as they offer enrichment and become part of cherished memories.”

