George Georgiades: 7 distinctions despite losing dad to Covid-19

George Georgiades, Saheti’s top achiever obtained the highest average of 94.2% with a full house of nine distinctions despite the loss of his dad last year.

Georgiades explained after a deep sigh how his father’s death affected him and his family.

“My father passed away due to Covid-19, which affected us a family as it was difficult to get through but with the support of my friends and family I managed to stay focused and complete the year.

“I’m not sure if this is a situation where it can ever be dealt with or not, and I don’t know if I’m fortunate or not but it happened in August last year which was during the school holidays so I had time to gather myself and received the support I needed to get back on track,” he said.

He received distinction in: English, Information Technology, isiZulu, Life Orientation, Life Sciences, Mathematics 98%, Modern Greek, Physical Sciences and Advanced Programme Mathematics.

The top achiever explained how the transition to online learning was a huge shock to pupils.

“It was definitely a huge shock that we experienced a shift in the entire education system and we did not know what to do or how to cope with this.”

He added how learning online helped him create his own schedule and lessons were recorded which made things easier.

Georgiades enjoyed Mathematics core and Advanced Programme Mathematics and said when he studied for the two subjects he didn’t feel as though he was studying at all.

The matriculant said his endeavours for the year include studying medicine.

“I am hoping to study medicine which is what I’ve always wanted to study from a young age.”

Lastly, he advised pupils to not go through tough times alone and remember that there would be light at the end of the tunnel.

“I would say to other pupils, it’s definitely going to be tough but not on you only but everyone as well. If you feel anxious or scared, remember that you’re not alone especially because the department is aware of the times we are in and although there is pressure, it doesn’t mean you will not make it.”

